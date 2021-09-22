Kenosha police body cameras arrive, being inventoried

Body cameras that the Kenosha Police Department ordered to implement into their force have arrived.

A tweet sent out by the department on Wednesday, Sept, 22 indicates those cameras are being inventoried – and more information for the public will be sent out in the next few weeks.

A FOX6 News investigation in August 2020 found the Kenosha mayor, police chief, and entire Common Council approved the concept of body cameras for police officers in 2017. But the city's mayor and Common Council voted time and again to delay the funding. The 2017 vote ended up as a plan to buy cameras in 2022.

The City of Kenosha faced increased public pressure to get body cameras after the shooting of Jacob Blake was captured by a citizen with a cellphone.