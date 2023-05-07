Kenosha Pike River drowning, man dead, 2nd man rescued

A man, 30, drowned in the Pike River in Kenosha Sunday, May 7, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said. He died after trying to help a friend struggling in the water.

Deputies responded to the area near Sheridan and Birch (next to Carthage College).

The Somers fire chief said two men in their 30s had jumped into the river to cool off after doing yard work. At one point, only one man was in the water and struggling, so the other man hopped in to save him, and it was the second man who ultimately drowned.

It took about an hour to find the second man's body.

"I saw one of the first responders jump out and run straight into the river," said Brian Bruce of Racine.

"The second individual was found roughly 50 feet from where they had reportedly entered to swim," said Somers Fire Chief Ben Anderson.

Kenosha Pike River drowning

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials noted the creek is cold with standing water about 8 feet deep. Anderson said it's not a place people commonly swim.

"You’ll quickly go in shock and overcome by the cold water, and if you aren’t a good swimmer on top of it, it makes it hard to make it back out," said Anderson.

Neighbors were upset by the news.

"This is just so sad," said Ola McPhee.

Kenosha Pike River drowning

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, 15 people drowned on Great Lakes so far in 2023. Sunday's drowning didn't happen on one of the Great Lakes, but any body of water can be dangerous.

In Kenosha County in 2022, Anderson said there were more than five drownings.

"Just want people to be safe, so we don't have a repeat of last summer," said Anderson.

Officials said a third man also jumped in to help. He was OK.