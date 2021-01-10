Kenosha PD: 20-year-old man shot near 60th and 32nd

Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened near 60th Street and 32nd Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound that is not life-threatening.

Police say cooperation is limited and the shooting continues to be investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing t remain anonymous may call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.