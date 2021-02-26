Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha PD: 2 men shot, wounded near 75th Street and 22nd Avenue

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say two men were shot and wounded near 75th Street and 22nd Avenue on Friday morning, Feb. 26. Officials say neither individual is a resident of Kenosha.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. A short time after receiving the call for help, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man showed up at a nearby emergency department with gunshot wounds. 

The 19-year-old is in critical condition.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

