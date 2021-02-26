Kenosha PD: 2 men shot, wounded near 75th Street and 22nd Avenue

Kenosha police say two men were shot and wounded near 75th Street and 22nd Avenue on Friday morning, Feb. 26. Officials say neither individual is a resident of Kenosha.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. A short time after receiving the call for help, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man showed up at a nearby emergency department with gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old is in critical condition.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.