Kenosha motorcycle crash; Pleasant Prairie man dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Wednesday, April 12.
Officials say they responded to the crash near 71st Street and Green Bay Road just after noon Wednesday. The motorcycle operator, identified as 38-year-old Gregory Roark of Pleasant Prairie, died at the scene.
A news release says the Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene – and is now investigating this crash.