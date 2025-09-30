Kenosha missing woman; police seek help to locate 18-year-old

article

The Brief Kenosha Police are seeking the public's help to locate missing 18-year-old Angelnet Byrom. She was last seen on Friday, Sept. 26 at the ELCA Outreach Center on 26th Avenue. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department.



Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old Angelnet Byrom.

Search for missing woman

What we know:

Officials say Byrom was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 at the ELCA Outreach Center on 26th Avenue in Kenosha.

Byrom is described as a female, Black, 5'6" tall, weighing 165 pounds, with her hair in a short afro or twists. Officials say she was last seen wearing a tan dress.

What you can do:

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Byrom is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5248.