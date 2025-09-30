Kenosha missing woman; police seek help to locate 18-year-old
article
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old Angelnet Byrom.
Search for missing woman
What we know:
Officials say Byrom was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 at the ELCA Outreach Center on 26th Avenue in Kenosha.
Byrom is described as a female, Black, 5'6" tall, weighing 165 pounds, with her hair in a short afro or twists. Officials say she was last seen wearing a tan dress.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Byrom is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5248.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Kenosha Police Department.