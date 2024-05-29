Kenosha missing teenager; last seen at residential group home

article

Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Officials say Kaylee O'Connor was last seen at Love of Grace Residential Group Home on 42nd Avenue in Kenosha around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 19. She left her residence on foot with no personal belongings – and left her medication at the residence, officials said.

O'Connor is described as a female, white, 5'3" tall, weighing 185 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants. O'Connor was also carrying a gray and black Steve Madden bag.

If you have information that could help locate O'Connor, you are urged to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5282.