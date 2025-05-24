Kenosha boy missing, 'severely autistic' and nonverbal

article

The Brief Kenosha police requested help to find missing 16-year-old Xavier Gibson. Police said Gibson is "severely autistic" and nonverbal. Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 262-656-1234.



The Kenosha Police Department requested the public's help to find missing 16-year-old Xavier Gibson.

Gibson was last seen on 37th Avenue, in the area of 39th Avenue and 18th Street, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Gibson is "severely autistic" and nonverbal. He is described as 6 feet tall with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and blue Crocs. He may be riding a blue bicycle.

Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.