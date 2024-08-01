Kenosha man accused of recording women, underage girls up skirts

article

A man is facing multiple felony counts after Kenosha police say he was caught looking under women's skirts and videotaping them.

With a blank stare, Kevin Pursell appeared in court on Thursday, Aug. 1.

"He has been doing this for over two years," said Alexis Baueron from the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.

Pursell is facing nearly 40 felony counts, which include possession of child pornography, invasion of privacy, and capturing an intimate representation without consent.

Snippets from the criminal complaint

"He has cell phones, he has multiple computers, he has hard drives, he admits that he’s accessing the dark web, there are encrypted images," Baueron added.

Kenosha police were tipped after suspcious behavior was reported at the Kenosha Harbor Market.

Police say the 40-year-old man was looking under women's skirts using his bag. Police later found a button-sized camera in his bag.

"The video camera that he had, had a small SD card on it. We were able to view the video that he took that day at the Harbor Market and that produced enough evidence to support us searching his home," said Lt. Joshua Hecker with the Kenosha Police Department.

Kenosha Harbor Market

With the help of the K-9 unit, investigators were able to find small electronic storage devices with more video recordings, audio, and images of other women that include underage girls.

Police say the videos were taken at locations that include Woodman's, the RecPlex and other gyms around Kenosha.

"The detectives indicated that they have found approximately 120 more child pornography videos on the one laptop that is mentioned in this complaint," said Baueron.

"This operation was sophisticated and well-honed. It made us believe that this was obviously not the first time he had done something like this," Lt. Hecker added.

Pursell's bond was set at $100,000, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

He is to have no contact with any minors, have no possession of any electronic device with a camera, and no use of the internet.