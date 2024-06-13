Kenosha man charged with child porn possession; 39,000 files found

article

A Kenosha man was arrested for possession of child porn, with investigators finding tens of thousands of files containing child porn on his computer.

Ryan J. St. John, 46, faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of child sexual exploitation.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator from the Racine County Sheriff's Office contacted a detective at the Kenosha Police Department regarding an investigation into the eDonkey Network.

The eDonkey Network is a free, decentralized, Peer-2-Peer (P2P) file-sharing network where users can send files to other people over the internet.

The investigation revealed the network was being used for sharing child pornography, with a specific IP address identified.

Using investigative software, a direct connection was made to the device with that IP address, and the investigator downloaded a file that was determined to be child pornography.

The IP address was subpoenaed, which showed the IP address was assigned to Ryan St. John at a residence near 20th Ave and 85th St in Kenosha.

The complaint goes on to state a search warrant was executed at that address on May 30, and multiple electronic devices were collected. A small marijuana growing operation was found in the basement as well.

One computer found was attributed to St. John, and he provided the password to authorities.

The hard drive of that computer was analyzed, and about ‘39,000 items of child pornography’ were found, per the complaint.

The complaint states that 10 video files were described, correlating to each count of possession of child pornography, but also notes that investigators have ‘only examined about 5% of the total data that needs to be examined in this matter.’

Following an initial appearance on Thursday, June 13, St. John's cash bond was set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 20.