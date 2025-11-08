Kenosha man arrested for OWI 5th offense in Racine County
article
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 26-year-old Kenosha man was arrested in Racine County for OWI, 5th offense.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, WSP got a report of a possibly intoxicated driver.
A trooper found the vehicle and saw that it was weaving within its lane on County Highway KR.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The trooper pulled the vehicle over and the driver showed multiple signs of impairment.
After conducting standardized field sobriety tests, the trooper arrested the driver for OWI, 5th offense. Charges will also be referred for possession of THC.
The Source: Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) sent FOX6 a news release.