Kenosha library arrest; police officer recognized

By FOX6 News Digital Team
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department is highlighting the good work of its officers – and kicks off a new program by saluting Office Myles Smith.

Officer Smith chased down a suspect inside the Southwest Public Library on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 12. 

Body camera video shows the arrest of a suspect at a Kenosha public library.

Surveillance and body camera video shows Smith running through the aisles before tackling the suspect and arresting him. 

The officer showed up at the library to investigate a stolen bicycle seen outside the library. 

The suspect in this case is a registered sex offender and also had a felony warrant for his arrest. 

Officer Smith is a 10-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department.