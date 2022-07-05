Kenosha July 4 shooting: 4 hurt, 1 killed

Five people were injured, one fatally, in a shooting around 10:20 p.m. near 63rd Street and 25th Avenue.

According to police, the scene was chaotic with evidence of multiple gunshots being fired.

One person was pronounced dead, the other four victims were transported to local hospitals with two being transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to serious injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and no known motive. This is an open and active investigation.

The ages of the victims is unknown at the moment.

Investigators are urging anyone with any information about this shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Police need cooperation from people who were there.