Kenosha police; guns, drugs, cash seized in investigation

Kenosha police touted on social media the items seized from a single home in their city last week.

Officials say their drug investigation resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, more than two pounds of marijuana, and more than $6,000 in cash.

Kenosha police say their Special Investigations Unit is leading this probe. Officials say nobody wants to claim ownership of all the guns. That said, they will remain in the custody of Kenosha police.