Gun at Kenosha Indian Trail High School, student reaches plea deal
KENOSHA, Wis. - A student accused of bringing a gun to Kenosha's Indian Trail High School last year reached a plea deal with prosecutors on Wednesday, April 9.
In Court:
The student, who was 16 years old when charges were filed, pleaded guilty to terrorist threats and having a gun on school property, and two misdemeanors were dismissed. A disposition hearing is scheduled for April 17.
The backstory:
The gun was brought to school on Monday, Dec. 2. Police said a school resource officer received information that morning about a Snapchat post that showed the student with a gun. It prompted an investigation between the resource officer and school officials.
The student was located and escorted to an office and searched – but no gun was initially found. Officers twice missed the weapon before they found it. According to the Kenosha Police Department, the gun was concealed in a "sensitive area" in a manner that "made it very difficult" for the officers to initially find it.
At the time charges were filed, a Kenosha Unified School District spokesperson said the student did not use the gun to threaten any students or staff.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District. FOX6 Newds also attended Wednesday's hearing.