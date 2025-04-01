Kenosha 'I Voted' sticker contest, student winners recognized
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha on Tuesday announced the winners of the city's first annual "I Voted" sticker contest for local students. The Common Council recognized the winners on election day.
The backstory:
The contest was open to students in grades K-4 through 12 who live in Kenosha. Submissions were due to the clerk's office by Feb. 21.
Students were told not to use political statements, images or favor a political party in their designs. Winners were selected from three groups: Grades K-4 through 3; Grades 4 through 8; and Grades 9 through 12.
The Source: The City of Kenosha released information for this report.