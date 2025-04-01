Kenosha 'I Voted' sticker contest, student winners recognized

article

Kenosha on Tuesday announced the winners of the city's first annual "I Voted" sticker contest for local students. The Common Council recognized the winners on election day.

The backstory:

The contest was open to students in grades K-4 through 12 who live in Kenosha. Submissions were due to the clerk's office by Feb. 21.

Students were told not to use political statements, images or favor a political party in their designs. Winners were selected from three groups: Grades K-4 through 3; Grades 4 through 8; and Grades 9 through 12.