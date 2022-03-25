Kenosha homicide: Zachariah Anderson bail hearing Friday
KENOSHA, Wis. - Zachariah Anderson, the man charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Rosario Gutierrez, Jr. in May 2020, will be in court Friday, March 25 for a bail hearing.
Zachariah Anderson is charged with homicide and accused of hiding Gutierrez's body.
Authorities say Gutierrez was in a relationship with Anderson's ex-girlfriend at the time of his disappearance in May 2020. DNA results from blood found in Anderson's van came back as a match for Gutierrez, according to prosecutors.
Rosario Gutierrez, Jr.
Gutierrez's body has not been found.
During their investigation, authorities said there was a large amount of blood and signs of a struggle inside his apartment.
Prosecutors portrayed Anderson as jealous – as his ex was in a budding relationship with Gutierrez – jealous enough that he stalked and planned out the Kenosha man's killing.
Anderson has denied involvement and entered a not-guilty plea.
