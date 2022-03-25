Kenosha homicide: Zachariah Anderson bail hearing Friday

article

Zachariah Anderson, the man charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Rosario Gutierrez, Jr. in May 2020, will be in court Friday, March 25 for a bail hearing.

Zachariah Anderson is charged with homicide and accused of hiding Gutierrez's body.

Authorities say Gutierrez was in a relationship with Anderson's ex-girlfriend at the time of his disappearance in May 2020. DNA results from blood found in Anderson's van came back as a match for Gutierrez, according to prosecutors.

Rosario Gutierrez, Jr.

Gutierrez's body has not been found.

During their investigation, authorities said there was a large amount of blood and signs of a struggle inside his apartment.

Prosecutors portrayed Anderson as jealous – as his ex was in a budding relationship with Gutierrez – jealous enough that he stalked and planned out the Kenosha man's killing.

Anderson has denied involvement and entered a not-guilty plea.