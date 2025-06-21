article

The Brief It has been one year since Kenny Davidson was shot and killed in Kenosha. The family said they still have not heard anything: No details, no arrests, no closure. Anyone with information is urged to call Kenosha police at 262-656-1234.



Kenny Davidson was shot and killed in Kenosha while in town for a family member's funeral. One year later, his family is still searching for answers.

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

Kenosha police said Davidson was shot and killed near 48th Street and 36th Avenue last June.

Yolanda McKenzie, Davidson's mother, said he was visiting from Washington to attend his grandmother's funeral. She said he went on a walk with a friend and never returned.

Kenny Davidson

One year later

What they're saying:

Davidson was a son, brother, father and uncle. A year after his death, his family said they will not rest until justice is served.

"If this was your child, you would want to know what happened to them," said McKenzie.

"Pretty hard, pretty difficult. I never lived a life without Kenny," said Kayla Davidson, Kenny's sister. "I never imagined my mom having to bury her baby boy. I never imagined losing my brother."

In February, the Kenosha Police Department joined the family in a call to the community – asking anyone with information about what happened to come forward. It has been four months since, and the family said they still have not heard anything: No details, no arrests, no closure.

"I'm hoping the police are still doing their job, and they're looking into what happened, and there's video, and there's pictures, and they're still talking to people," said McKenzie.

Kenny Davidson

"It don't matter if it's tomorrow, a year from now, five years from now, 10 years from now – my brother's going to get justice one way or another," said Kayla Davidson.

Kenosha police did not immediately respond to FOX6's request for comment on the investigation Saturday.

Remembering Davidson

What you can do:

The family has since hosted a color run, fundraisers and balloon releases in Kenny Davidson's memory. They started a GoFundMe to raise money to help pay for Kenny Davidson's headstone.