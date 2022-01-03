Kenosha homicide: Illinois man identified, 2 remain hospitalized

article

Kenosha police identified on Monday, Jan. 3 the 27-year-old Illinois man who was fatally shot near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 1. The victim is Breon Gates.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Three other people, also from Illinois, were wounded. Two of those victims remain hospitalized. A third person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired in the parking lot of a local establishment early Saturday. When police arrived, they found vehicles fleeing the scene and people running from the parking lot.

Police do not have anyone in custody and are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Anonymous tips can be given to the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.