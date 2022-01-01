Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha homicide: 1 dead, 3 wounded near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022. It happened near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. There is one confirmed fatality – and three other people were wounded. Two of those victims are in serious condition – one has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not believe this is a random act of violence.

There is no suspect in custody.

