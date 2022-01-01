Kenosha homicide: 1 dead, 3 wounded near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022 at 52nd Street and 19th Avenue.
Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. There is one confirmed fatality – and three other people were wounded. Two of those victims are in serious condition – one has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they do not believe this is a random act of violence.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
There is no suspect in custody.
Advertisement