Kenosha homicide: 1 dead, 3 wounded near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue

Kenosha police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022 at 52nd Street and 19th Avenue.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. There is one confirmed fatality – and three other people were wounded. Two of those victims are in serious condition – one has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not believe this is a random act of violence.

There is no suspect in custody.