Kenosha home invasion suspect killed: police

The Kenosha Police Department said an alleged home invasion suspect was killed Friday night, Sept. 16.

Police responded to the area of 64th Avenue and 69th Street around 7:20 p.m. for a "suspicious subject" who was reportedly damaging vehicles and trying to get into several homes.

That person, police said, broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. The homeowner fought back, though, and the intruder was killed the during the struggle.

There is no active threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-605-5203.