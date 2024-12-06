Kenosha hit-and-run of pedestrian; police seek to ID car, driver

article

The Brief Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to identify a car they say struck a pedestrian on Sheridan Road. The crash happened on the evening of Monday, Nov. 25.



Officials say the vehicle struck the person at 43rd and Sheridan around 5:40 p.m. that Monday. The car may have front hood damage.

If you have information that could help locate the car or the driver, you are urged to call Kenosha police at 262-605-5227.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you may also contact Crime Stoppers. You may earn cash for information leading to an arrest by calling 262-656-7333.