Kenosha violence interruption program launch

The Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution (KCOR) on Wednesday, July 7 announced the launch of a violence interruption initiative.

KCOR is a group of grassroots community leaders, organizations, and elected officials who have partnered to rally local communities around a program to address racial disparities, gun violence, and safety in Kenosha, a news release states.

The coalition's mission is to develop and mobilize leaders to interrupt systemic

racism and violence in the city through community-based peer support and de-escalation, the release states.

