Kenosha violence interruption program launch
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution (KCOR) on Wednesday, July 7 announced the launch of a violence interruption initiative.
KCOR is a group of grassroots community leaders, organizations, and elected officials who have partnered to rally local communities around a program to address racial disparities, gun violence, and safety in Kenosha, a news release states.
The coalition's mission is to develop and mobilize leaders to interrupt systemic
racism and violence in the city through community-based peer support and de-escalation, the release states.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Advertisement