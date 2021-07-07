Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha violence interruption program launch

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution (KCOR) on Wednesday, July 7 announced the launch of a violence interruption initiative.

KCOR is a group of grassroots community leaders, organizations, and elected officials who have partnered to rally local communities around a program to address racial disparities, gun violence, and safety in Kenosha, a news release states.

The coalition's mission is to develop and mobilize leaders to interrupt systemic
racism and violence in the city through community-based peer support and de-escalation, the release states.

