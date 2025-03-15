St. Patrick's Day: Kenosha dyes harbor green to celebrate

The Brief Kenosha colored its harbor green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The city said it was the first time it has ever dyed the water. There was also a St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday morning.



Kenosha colored its harbor green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The city said it was the first time it has ever dyed the water green for the holiday.

"I think it's awesome, the green harbor, that's the first time that's happened," said David Frye. "It gets people out to do more things on St. Paddy's Day. I think it's great."

There was also a parade in the morning, and Mayor David Bogdala led the charge.

Kenosha St. Patrick's Day Parade

Celebrations in Milwaukee:

In Milwaukee, strong winds did not stop crowds from flooding downtown for the 57th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.

The parade featured over 100 units – including Irish dancers, pipe and drum corps, festive floats, local dignitaries and more. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people attend the parade and support downtown bars, restaurants and hotels.