Kenosha fire, officer helps rescue people from burning home

A Kenosha police officer played a crucial role in helping rescue two people from a burning home on Thursday, May 2, and it was all caught on bodycam video.

According to the Kenosha Police Department in a Facebook post, just before 9 p.m., police responded to a residential structure fire in the area of 69th St. and 57th Ave.

Officer Danielle "DJ" Moore was the first on scene and encountered a house that was nearly fully engulfed in fire.

Officer Moore found two people in the garage that was filled with smoke, one of them being handicapped.

According to police, Officer Moore was "as cool as they come under pressure and worked to get the residents to safety."

Officers Justin Labatore, Jordan Heitkamp, and Cody Williams also ran in to help, and all four officers were able to safely get the resident out of the house.

Moments after this rescue, the Kenosha Fire Department reported that a "flashover" occurred inside the residence which caused all the windows to blow out.

Kenosha police said, "We are humbled and proud as a department at the selfless sacrifice and commitment that Officers Moore, Labatore, Heitkamp, and Williams demonstrated."

Police also thanked the Kenosha Fire Department for their teamwork and care of the residents and our officers following this fire.