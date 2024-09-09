Kenosha fatal shooting; suspect considered armed and dangerous

article

The Brief The man who police say shot and killed a woman and her unborn child in Kenosha is still on the run. Police consider Lawrence Franklin Jr. armed and dangerous, and say people have helped him following the homicide. Police urge people to be on the lookout for him, but not to approach him.



The man wanted for the homicide of Amiah Prather and her unborn child is still on the run, and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Kenosha Police Department’s Major Investigative Group is seeking the community’s help in finding 25-year-old Lawrence Franklin Jr.

Investigators believe Lawrence shot and killed a 22-year-old Amiah Prather on Friday, Sept. 6.

Armed and dangerous

Kenosha police say that while Lawrence’s actions were not random, [Kenosha police] wants everyone to know that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The community can help by encouraging anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts to come forward.

Be on the lookout for Lawrence, but do not approach him. Instead, call police.

Lawrence is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Lawrence has a large tattoo on his neck and tattoos on both arms and wrists. Lawrence has known associates in Kenosha, Racine, and South Milwaukee.

He was last seen leaving a house on Friday evening near 40th Street and 11th Avenue in Kenosha.

People have helped Lawrence

Kenosha police say several individuals helped Lawrence after he they say he committed the homicide.

Kenosha police encourage anyone who may have helped Lawrence to come forward. It is a felony to harbor or aid a felon.

If the investigation shows that someone assisted Lawrence in a manner that hinders the investigation, the Kenosha Police Department will arrest that person and refer criminal charges to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

A message to Lawrence

In a press release, Kenosha police appealed directly to Lawrence:

"Lawrence, if you are reading our media releases, the safest way to resolve this is to turn yourself in. You can work with our Major Investigative Group to arrange your self-surrender by calling 262-605-5203."