Kenosha fatal shooting: Darnell Ridgeway found guilty

A Kenosha County jury on Thursday, April 14 found Darnell Ridgeway guilty in the shooting death of Dayshawn Davis. The shooting happened in May 2021.

Jurors found Ridgeway guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

Case details

According to court filings, Ridgeway and his younger brother, Tyshawn, got into an argument on May 13, 2021 about not having cleaned up spilled water inside the apartment the two shared near 20th Avenue and 89th Street on the city’s south side. Darnell Ridgeway then kicked his brother and their cousin, a 17-year-old girl, out of the apartment.

After the two couldn’t find another place to stay, they returned to an empty apartment – along with Davis, the girl’s boyfriend – and went to bed.

It was around midnight Ridgeway returned home and became upset over having to break through a locked door to get inside, only to find his brother, relative and her boyfriend had returned. According to the criminal complaint, an argument ensued. Tyshawn told investigators his brother pushed their cousin, which upset her boyfriend – Davis. Both were armed. It was during an argument between Ridgeway and Davis that he was shot.

Homicide investigation on Kenosha's south side

"Then we heard screaming, like bloody murder, like someone was freaking out outside," said Nate Barron Friday afternoon, "and we looked out there and there was a woman in a car over there, she was like freaking, banging on the windows, banging on the walls, saying we need to call 911."

"Three cars left as quick as they could, and all of a sudden all the cops came in and we didn’t know what was going on," Barron said.

Kenosha Police were called to Briarcliff Apartments at around 12:30 Friday morning. Court filings say officers found Davis on the floor of the living room with at least seven gunshot wounds and 16 spent casings on the floor.

Tyshawn Ridgeway

Tyshawn Ridgeway and his cousin left the apartment after the shooting, leading law enforcement on a miles-long high-speed pursuit crossing the Illinois border that ended in Waukegan where the two were taken into custody. Tyshawn is currently in the Lake County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition to Kenosha on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing or eluding a police officer.

Darnell Ridgeway was arrested in Winnebago County, Ill. Friday night, May 14, 2021 Court filings say he and a woman also fled the apartment after the shooting, driving to her mother’s Rockford home.

The woman, who has not been charged in connection to the case, told police that Ridgeway was upset because he didn’t want his younger brother, cousin and Davis in the apartment.