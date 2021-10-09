Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha man shot, killed Friday: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenosha Police Department article

Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA, Wis. - A 41-year-old Kenosha man was shot and killed late Friday, Oct. 8.

Police said the victim, identified as Marcus Giddens, was shot near 24th Avenue and 63rd Street around 11:20 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots and, upon arrival, were directed to a home where the victim was found. Officers began first aid until Kenosha Fire/Rescue arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the shooting is not believed to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5302; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Racine homicide investigation: Woman found dead
article

Racine homicide investigation: Woman found dead

Racine police were called to an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive around 5:15 p.m. Friday for the report of a deceased female.

Homicide near Milwaukee's Swing Park: medical examiner
article

Homicide near Milwaukee's Swing Park: medical examiner

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide at Swing Park on the city's lower east side early Saturday morning.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Bobby Baker

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for 35-year-old Bobby Baker of Milwaukee. He failed to show up to court in March – as he faces a string of charges.