Kenosha man shot, killed Friday: police
KENOSHA, Wis. - A 41-year-old Kenosha man was shot and killed late Friday, Oct. 8.
Police said the victim, identified as Marcus Giddens, was shot near 24th Avenue and 63rd Street around 11:20 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots and, upon arrival, were directed to a home where the victim was found. Officers began first aid until Kenosha Fire/Rescue arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Police said the shooting is not believed to be a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5302; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
