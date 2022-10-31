Kenosha fatal fire; man, boy dead: 'It's really devastating'

Kenosha police are investigating a fatal fire that happened near 36th Avenue and 50th Street Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

"I heard a boom and then I saw smoke," said Antwainnetta Edwards, neighbor.

Neighbors woke up around 1 a.m. Sunday to flames shooting out of the upper floor of an apartment complex. Police say a man and a boy died in the fire. Officials have not released the official cause of death.

Fatal fire at apartment building on 36th Avenue, Kenosha

"It's really devastating," Edwards said.

Neighbors on Monday were trying to piece together exactly what happened. Police are doing the same.

"Anytime there is fatalities, we owe it to a family to be able to answer questions as to why what happened happened," said Lieutenant Joseph Nosalik, Kenosha Police Department.

Neighbors say this is a tight-knit community – several of the children who lived at the building were friends with the little boy who died.

"My baby was riding her scooter with the little boy that passed away just yesterday," Edwards said.

Kenosha police and fire officials are leading the investigation.

"We’re very sorry this happened and just know the police and fire department are here to support this community," Nosalik said.

The Red Cross has been contacted – and is connected with those who have been displaced out of the building.

There is also a GoFundMe that would help with the funeral expenses for those who have died.

Meanwhile, if you know anything about this fire, Kenosha police urge you to call 262-656-1234.

