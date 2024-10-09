Kenosha County elementary school staffer accused of sexual misconduct

article

The Brief A staffer at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake is accused of sexual misconduct. The alleged misconduct involved a current and former student of the school, officials said. The 33-year-old woman is being held at the Kenosha County Jail.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has in custody a 33-year-old staff member from Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake. She is accused of sexual misconduct.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's Sensitive Crime Unit began an investigation on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Officials say the alleged misconduct involved a current and former student of the school. Officials say while it is early in this investigation, they have determined the alleged misconduct did not occur during school hours or on school property.

The staff member was brought to the detective bureau from the school and is currently held at the Kenosha County Jail on related charges. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation unfolds.

The school district is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

Investigators encourage anyone with pertinent information on this case to come forward. Simply contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following statement in a news release:

"In light of these events, we want to remind everyone in the community about the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all individuals. It is crucial to be vigilant and report any concerning behavior to the appropriate authorities. Additionally, we encourage open communication and support for those impacted by such distressing news. Let’s work together to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community."