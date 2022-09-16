Kenosha drug house shut down; located next to Frank School

article

The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and Kenosha SWAT served a search warrant on a drug house early on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Officials say the house was discovered to be right next to Frank School.

Officials say a convicted felon was in possession of a firearm (above) – and dealing cocaine out of the house.

"Our kids deserve to go to school without having this type of person and behavior right next door," Kenosha police said in a Facebook post.

If you know of a drug house anywhere, you are urged to call Kenosha police or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. You can remain anonymous.