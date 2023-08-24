Kenosha drug bust; Twin Lakes residents arrested, face charges

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 24 the arrest of two Twin Lakes residents following an operation at the Super 8 Motel on 118th Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials say the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) received an anonymous tip about the sale and distribution of narcotics by Ernest Slavik and Amanda Stewart. Slavik and Stewart were observed by KDOG members making several quick hand-to-hand transactions when they were arrested, a Facebook post says. They were then taken into custody.

After the investigation, the following items were seized:

15.9 grams of crack cocaine

11.3 grams of fentanyl

Assorted drug paraphernalia

Slavik was charged with:

Possess With intent-fentanyl

Possess With intent-cocaine

Manufacture/deliver cocaine (two counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bail jumping-felony

Stewart is charged with:

Possess with intent-fentanyl

Possess with intent-cocaine (Party to a Crime)

Possess narcotics drugs

Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (Party to a Crime) - (two counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bail jumping-felony (five counts)

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following statement in a news release:

"Protecting the children and members of our community from deadly narcotics and the violent crime that comes with narcotics sales will remain one of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department's utmost priorities! This investigation is yet another example of how great all law enforcement agencies within Kenosha County work together to keep our community safe. Excellent work by all those involved."