Kenosha drug bust; Twin Lakes residents arrested, face charges
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced on Thursday, Aug. 24 the arrest of two Twin Lakes residents following an operation at the Super 8 Motel on 118th Avenue on Wednesday.
Officials say the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) received an anonymous tip about the sale and distribution of narcotics by Ernest Slavik and Amanda Stewart. Slavik and Stewart were observed by KDOG members making several quick hand-to-hand transactions when they were arrested, a Facebook post says. They were then taken into custody.
After the investigation, the following items were seized:
- 15.9 grams of crack cocaine
- 11.3 grams of fentanyl
- Assorted drug paraphernalia
Slavik was charged with:
- Possess With intent-fentanyl
- Possess With intent-cocaine
- Manufacture/deliver cocaine (two counts)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bail jumping-felony
Stewart is charged with:
- Possess with intent-fentanyl
- Possess with intent-cocaine (Party to a Crime)
- Possess narcotics drugs
- Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (Party to a Crime) - (two counts)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bail jumping-felony (five counts)
Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following statement in a news release:
"Protecting the children and members of our community from deadly narcotics and the violent crime that comes with narcotics sales will remain one of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department's utmost priorities! This investigation is yet another example of how great all law enforcement agencies within Kenosha County work together to keep our community safe. Excellent work by all those involved."