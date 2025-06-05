Kenosha day care employee accused of child abuse, 'staging' accident

The Brief An Illinois woman is charged with child abuse, and prosecutors say she tried to stage an accident to cover up the abuse. 26-year-old Nour Al Thafiri was arrested on Tuesday, June 3, after a weeks-long investigation by Kenosha police. Her bond was set at $10,000.



Kenosha prosecutors charged a daycare worker with child abuse, saying she staged an accident.

That woman was in court on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

26-year-old Nour Al Thafiri is from Waukegan, Illinois.

Prosecutors say this goes back to April when a Kenosha family reported their two-year-old came home with bruising that looked like finger marks.

Pictures of the injuries

Incident details

What we know:

On April 21, a Kenosha County dad picked up his two-year-old son from Rising Stars Academy daycare.

To find bruising on the boy's upper arm, shoulders and back.

Nour Al Thafiri and her defense attorney

"The allegation is that my client grabbed this child too tightly and left some bruises," said defense attorney Carl Johnson.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Nour Al Thafiri with child abuse.

Investigators say the daycare told the child's parents his head got stuck under a cabinet while playing with a ball.

Prosecutors say the injuries tell a different story.

Snippet from the criminal complaint

"Showed a video of the defendant knocking a stuffed animal away from the child victim. The defendant responded ‘he don’t want it anymore,'" said Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis.

Investigators say they looked at the daycare's video surveillance, showing Al Thafiri grabbing the boy by his arms multiple times and, at one point, putting a blanket over him, covering his head.

Then, prosecutors say, the video shows her "examining the child's upper right arm and upper back."

Ten minutes later, prosecutors say Al Thafiri rolled a ball under the cabinet, to play "fetch."

Rising Star Academy

Prosecutors believe that she quote "staged a ball-rolling incident to explain the injuries in a way that could avoid consequences."

"There are further incidents captured on the surveillance video of the defendant’s actions towards this child, so the state does have a very strong case here," added Solis.

The defense says the 15-page complaint took him a couple of reads to figure out the alleged abuse.

"This is not a case where there are allegations of punching or kicking a child, striking a child," added Johnson.

Al Thafiri's bond was set at $10,000.

FOX6 did reach out to the daycare for comment and has not yet heard back.