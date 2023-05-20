Dad's stroke, brain tumor removal; Kenosha County family perseveres

May is both Stroke Awareness Month and Brain Tumor Awareness Month. One Kenosha County family is more than familiar with both.

It was an obstacle Theresa Harju and her husband, Alec Harju, couldn't see coming.

"It’s definitely tough," she said. "Not something you think you’re going to run into."

Theresa and Alec got married in 2018 and have since welcomed two kids, Ezlyn and Maddox.

"We have been high school sweethearts, so we have been together for almost 11 years now," said Theresa. "He’s definitely very hardworking, loves the kids."

Alec, Ezlyn and Maddox Harju

Two years ago, Alec's vision got worse. The cause was something no one could see from the outside; an MRI in February showed a brain tumor. Then, during a nine-hour surgery to remove the tumor in April, Alec had a stroke.

"We’re 28 and 29, we don’t know much about strokes to be honest with you at all. A lot of people I feel like don’t know a lot about strokes," Theresa said. "The aphasia, when he started talking with the speech therapist for the first time, that’s when I broke down. That’s tough."

Since then, Alec and Theresa have spent countless hours traveling back and forth from the hospital.

"Our 2-year-old, she calls, and sometimes it’s hard to talk to her on the phone because she’s so upset, and she misses us," said Theresa.

As Alec recovers, getting his speech and movement back day by day, he and Theresa are not able to work.

"We don’t know when he’ll be able to return, if he’ll be able to return. We don’t even know if he’s going to be able to drive again," she said.

Alec, Theresa, Ezlyn and Maddox Harju

Theresa said they're making progress, little by little.

"We’re slowly getting better every day," said Theresa. "I know he's strong."

The family is facing piling medical bills.

"We just got a bill that came in for $78,000," Theresa said. "Obviously, insurance picks up some, but we’re going to be meeting with oncology for the next 10 years."

They are holding a fundraiser Sunday, July 16 from noon-4 p.m. at the Village Pub in Silver Lake. They are still looking for food, drink and raffle item donations.

The family also has a GoFundMe online fundraiser. Those wishing to donate can also contact the family at 224-577-5738.