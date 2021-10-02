Kenosha crash, driver suspected of 7th OWI

A 49-year-old Kenosha man was arrested Saturday morning, Oct. 2 for suspicion of operating while intoxicated – seventh offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Highway K just west of Interstate 94 around 9:45 a.m.

The driver and sole occupant of the car showed signs of impairment and was put through standard field sobriety tests, authorities said. He was then arrested.

In addition to OWI, the man was jailed on charges of heroin possession, bail jumping and other charges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News