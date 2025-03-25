Kenosha County stolen vehicle pursuit ends on I-94

article

The Brief A pursuit ended on the highway near the Wisconsin border on Tuesday, March 25. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said a white work truck was reported stolen and bearing stolen license plates. At one point, spike strips were successfully deployed to disable the vehicle.



A Kenosha County pursuit ended on the highway near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line on Tuesday, March 25.

What we know:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday evening, a white work truck was reported stolen and bearing stolen license plates. It was flagged by one of the county's Flock cameras.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department already established probable cause for felony criminal damage to property and felony theft.

The Kenosha Police Department located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip near 39th Avenue and Washington Road. When officers approached, the suspect fled westbound on Washington.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office and Pleasant Prairie police quickly joined the pursuit. The chase came to an end on southbound I-94, just north of the state line, where the suspect’s vehicle was boxed in. At one point, spike strips were successfully deployed to disable the vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"I'm proud of our deputies and the other law enforcement officers involved in bringing this to a safe resolution," Sheriff David Zoerner said.