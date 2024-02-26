Kenosha County squad struck head-on by reckless driver: officials

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is urging motorists to move over or slow down – after one of its squads was struck on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Officials noted in a post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Facebook page that a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy was on the scene of a crash when his squad was hit head-on after a reckless driver crossed the center lane and the entire opposing lane.

The deputy was providing extra lights as a We Energies worker was fixing a power line. Had the squad not been parked where it was, officials said it is likely the We Energies employee would have been injured.

In the end, nobody was hurt.