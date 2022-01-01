Silver Alert: Kenosha County missing man last seen in Brighton

article

A Silver Alert was issued around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Day for 82-year-old George Hoffman of Kenosha County.

Hoffman is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 260 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes. He was last seen on 9th Street in the town of Brighton around noon.

Officials said he was going to check the mail but did not return. He normally does not drive himself, but may be in a silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with license plates FF3419.

2010 Chevrolet Silverado

Hoffman does not have any family in the area, officials said, but his wife's family lives in La Crosse.

Anyone with information regarding his location should call the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 262-653-6600.

