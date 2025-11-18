article

The Brief Deputies arrested a man wanted for a shots-fired incident in Kenosha County. The 29-year-old was taken into custody after a pursuit in Racine County. KCSO said he had an "extensive criminal history" and active felony warrants.



Racine County deputies arrested a man wanted for a shots-fired incident in Kenosha County after a pursuit on Tuesday morning, Nov. 18.

Pursuit and arrest

What they're saying:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Jake Wenzel, considered "armed and dangerous," was wanted for shooting at a home in Trevor on Sunday. On Tuesday, authorities got a tip that he was at a Union Grove motel.

Deputies went to that area and saw Wenzel and a victim get into a silver vehicle, according to KCSO. Deputies initiated a traffic, the victim got out and Wenzel got into the driver's seat and sped away.

The chase continued until Wenzel lost control, crashed into a tree and tried to run. Two Racine County Sheriff's Office K-9 teams were deployed to take him into custody without further incident.

"I want to commend the deputies, K-9 teams, and all assisting personnel for their swift and decisive actions today," Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said in a statement. "Their teamwork and dedication led to the safe apprehension of a dangerous individual and prevented further harm to our community."

Shots fired in Trevor

The backstory:

Kenosha County deputies were called to a home on 268th Avenue, just east of Camp Lake, around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. The caller said Wenzel fired a shot into her home.

Deputies learned there was an altercation between Wenzel and the victim before the shot was fired. Before law enforcement arrived at the scene, a gunshot was heard in the area.

Hours later, deputies found Wenzel's truck abandoned in a subdivision. The sheriff's office said he had an "extensive criminal history" and active felony warrants out for his arrest.