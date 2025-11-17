Kenosha County shots fired, 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted

article

The Brief The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired report after Jake Wenzel allegedly fired a round into a home in Trevor. Wenzel, who has an extensive criminal history and active felony warrants, fled the scene after the shooting. Wenzel is considered armed and dangerous and authorities are actively searching for him.



Authorities in Kenosha County are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous, accused of firing a gun at a person's home.

Shots fired incident

What we know:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Nov. 16, just before midnight, Kenosha County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in Trevor.

The caller, a woman, reported that 29-year-old Jake Wenzel had fired a round into her home.

Deputies learned that an altercation between Wenzel and the victim had occurred prior to the incident. Before law enforcement arrived, a gunshot was heard in the area.

The victim returned home shortly after, parked in the driveway, and ran into the home. Moments later, Wenzel arrived in his pickup truck, got out, and approached the victim’s vehicle while armed with a handgun.

Authorities say he pointed the firearm at the vehicle and yelled for the victim to get out. The victim’s sister, who is the homeowner, was outside and ordered Wenzel to leave.

Wenzel then turned toward the home and fired one round into the structure before leaving the scene in his truck.

At about 6 a.m. the next day, his abandoned truck was found in the Center Lake Woods subdivision.

Authorities say Wenzel has an extensive criminal history, including prior convictions for:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession with intent to distribute amphetamines

Party to a crime, felony attempted theft

He is currently out on a $7,500 bond for felony terrorist threats and currently has active felony warrants for his arrest.

Armed and dangerous

What we know:

Wenzel should be considered armed and dangerous. You should NOT approach him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

The public is encouraged to report any information regarding the whereabouts of Jake Wenzel to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

What they're saying:

"Our deputies and detectives are using every available resource to locate Jake Wenzel and bring him into custody. Acts of violence like this will never be tolerated in Kenosha County. The safety of our residents remains our highest priority, and we will continue to work around the clock until this individual is apprehended. We ask the community to remain alert and to report any information that may assist in this investigation. Together, we will ensure that those who threaten the peace and security of our neighborhoods are held accountable."

-Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner