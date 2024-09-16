Kenosha County sheriff warning; scammers claim ties to law enforcement

article

The Brief The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about scammers' actions. Officials say scammers may try to claim they are affiliated with a law enforcement agency. "When in doubt, hang up."



The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning on Monday, Sept. 16 about scammers who claim to be tied to law enforcement agencies.

These scammers will state a loved one is in jail and/or you missed a court date and now must pay them to avoid going to jail or to get a loved one out of jail.

Officials said in a news release that legitimate law enforcement officials will never demand gift cards, cash, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or any other form of payment and threaten your arrest if you do not comply.

If you are concerned a loved one might be in jail, call your family member or friend to confirm. Call the jail they are allegedly being held in to confirm. If the scammer claimed you missed a court date, call the courts directly to confirm.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say some scammers have been able to replicate phone numbers that appear to be from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department or other law enforcement agencies. Calling that number back will actually call the scammer back. Dial your local law enforcement agency independently to ensure your call is going to legitimate law enforcement officials.

When in doubt, hang up.

You can call 262-605-5100 directly to confirm if a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy is in fact attempting to contact you.