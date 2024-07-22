Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County sexual assault; case against bar owner dismissed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 22, 2024 4:28pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Kickstand Bar and Grill 

KENOSHA, Wis. - The case against a Kenosha County bar owner accused of sexual assault was dismissed on a prosecutor's motion on Monday, July 22. 

The owner of the Kickstand Bar and Grill in Kenosha was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his business in July 2023. 

Four charges had been filed against the owner – including battery, second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Again, in court Monday, the state moved to dismiss the case – and there was no objection.