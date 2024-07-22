Kenosha County sexual assault; case against bar owner dismissed

article

The case against a Kenosha County bar owner accused of sexual assault was dismissed on a prosecutor's motion on Monday, July 22.

The owner of the Kickstand Bar and Grill in Kenosha was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his business in July 2023.

Four charges had been filed against the owner – including battery, second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Again, in court Monday, the state moved to dismiss the case – and there was no objection.