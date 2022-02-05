Kenosha County reckless driving, State Patrol joins prevention effort

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol announced it is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to target speeding and reckless driving along State Highway 31 in Kenosha County.

Over the last two years, officials said, there have been 673 crashes on State Highway 31 in Kenosha County. Of those 673 crashes:

193 resulted in at least one injury; others led to multiple injuries

11% of injury crashes were related to speed

Six people died; three of them were not wearing seat belts; five were involved in speed-related incidents

13% of property damage crashes were speed-related

50% of people involved were not wearing a seat belt

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha County Sheriffs Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department are stepping up patrols to enforce the most common traffic violations that lead to crashes.

State Patrol analyzes historical crash data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's "Community Maps" program to identify crash hotspots. That allows law enforcement agencies to focus on specific violations in targeted areas. They also work with county traffic safety commissions to find strategies to reduce crashes in local communities.

The first month of this initiative resulted in 239 traffic stops. Most crashes are preventable, and drivers can avoid possible injury by following some simple steps:, officials said:

Don't speed. Speed increases the severity of crashes.

Driver sober. Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus on safely operating a vehicle.

Buckle up, phone down. Make driving the priority. Distracted driving such as phone use, putting on makeup, reading a paper, or eating, is considered inattentive driving and can be very dangerous. Wearing a seatbelt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash. Make sure children are in the proper safety seat.

Most crashes occur at intersections. Before proceeding through an intersection, check that all other traffic has cleared the intersection.

Don't follow too closely. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles, at least three-quarters of a second (in good weather) to allow for reaction to hazards.

Drive according to the weather. Speed limits are meant for good weather conditions.

