Kenosha County police chase; OnStar shuts down vehicle pursued

Pleasant Prairie police arrested a prisoner who escaped from police custody in Illinois and carjacked two people. That arrest was made possible in part because of technology – and captured by dash camera video.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that the prisoner fled north into Wisconsin where he was greeted by some squad cars.

Pleasant Prairie police worked with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and OnStar to disable the stolen car – and take the driver safely into custody.