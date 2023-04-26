Kenosha County police chase; Illinois man caught hiding in tree

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared video of a police chase from Tuesday evening, April 25, that ended with the suspect hiding in a tree.

Officials say around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Kenosha County deputy and his K-9 partner, Arlo, assisted Pleasant Prairie police with a pursuit that ended in a crash on Springbrook Road just south of 91st Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Illinois.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's department says the operator who was wanted for "fleeing and eluding" in Illinois and Wisconsin – and fled into a wooded area south of the crash site.

Kenosha County police chase ends with man in tree in Pleasant Prairie

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect was located hiding in a tree, ordered down, and taken into custody without incident, officials say.