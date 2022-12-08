Kenosha County police chase; driver, passenger arrested after theft

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two persons after a theft at the Kenosha Walmart – and a police chase that went on for miles on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to a post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, a deputy located a vehicle just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that was just involved in the Walmart theft. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the minivan – and made contact with the operator, who claimed she did not have any ID.

When the deputy walked back to his squad, the minivan took off from the stop at a high rate of speed – and a pursuit ensued.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department assisted with the pursuit and used a tire deflation device on the vehicle on I-94.

The female driver and her male passenger were taken into custody without incident – and taken to the Kenosha County Jail. Stolen merchandise from Walmart and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Officials say the woman had three felony warrants and other open cases. The male had an open misdemeanor case and was not to have contact with the female.