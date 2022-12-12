Kenosha County police chase tops 100 mph; driver was drunk, officials say

A police chase in Kenosha County on Saturday, Dec. 10 topped speeds of 100 miles per hour – and ended with the arrest of the driver of a Dodge Challenger.

The pursuit was posted on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department (KCSD) Facebook page. Officials identified the driver in that post as David Matoska.

The KCSD says the chase began around 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Town of Wheatland Constable initiated a traffic stop on State Highway 50 that was speeding more than 100 miles per hour. During the traffic stop, Matoska fled from the Wheatland Constable and a pursuit ensued, but was terminated a short time later.

A Kenosha County sheriff's deputy located the suspect vehicle at US-45 at County Highway K and attempted to stop the vehicle. Officials say Matoska failed to stop for the deputy. A second pursuit ensued with Matoska finally stopping in a parking lot of the Bristol Cove apartments. A loaded handgun was located in Matoska's vehicle.

Matoska has a protection order against him with an individual that lives at the apartment complex. A high-risk stop was conducted and Matoska was taken into custody.

Matoska was taken to the Kenosha County Jail. He is now expected to face multiple charges including:

Fleeing an officer

Reckless endangering safety

Operating while intoxicated

Operate/armed while intoxicated

Nobody was hurt in this incident.