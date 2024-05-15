Kenosha County OWI arrest; Milwaukee man had child in vehicle: officials

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Kenosha County early Wednesday, May 15 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with a child in the vehicle.

Officials say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper was observing traffic on northbound I-94 near Highway 50 in Kenosha County. He spotted a vehicle going over the posted speed limit – and a traffic stop was initiated.

A news release says when approaching the vehicle, the trooper noticed signs of impairment. After conducting standardized field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw – before being transported to the Kenosha County Jail.