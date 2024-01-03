Kenosha County overdose deaths; 9 cases in recent 12-day period
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office is warning the public about the dangers of illegal drug use. This after nine overdoses in a recent 12-day period – including three on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the deceased individuals have ranged in age from late 20s to mid 50s -- and the deaths have occurred in various locations in the City of Kenosha and west of Interstate 94.
A variety of substances are believed to be involved in these deaths, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and counterfeit prescription pills. The exact cause of each death will not be known until toxicology results become available, which often takes months, Hall said.
People who are seeking help for themselves or for a loved one struggling with substance use are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Behavioral Health Resource Center at 262-764-8555. More information about the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition and its work is available online.
Recources
- Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available at no cost from Kenosha County Public Health. More information about this program is available online or by calling 262-605-6741, or by sending an email to narcan@kenoshacounty.org.
- Fentanyl test strips are also available from Kenosha County Public Health and are offered to people who receive Narcan. The strips can be used to detect the presence of fentanyl in other substances. Strips may be picked up from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Kenosha County Public Health Job Center Clinic, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. For more information, call 262-605-6775. They are also available from Vivent Health-Kenosha which may be reached online or by calling 262-657-6644.
- The Kenosha County Behavioral Health Resource Center, which links people with substance use disorder resources, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555. More details, including a Kenosha County Behavioral Health Community Resources Guide, are available online.
- The Kenosha County Crisis Hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 262-657-7188.