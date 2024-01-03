Kenosha County overdose deaths; 9 cases in recent 12-day period

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office is warning the public about the dangers of illegal drug use. This after nine overdoses in a recent 12-day period – including three on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the deceased individuals have ranged in age from late 20s to mid 50s -- and the deaths have occurred in various locations in the City of Kenosha and west of Interstate 94.

A variety of substances are believed to be involved in these deaths, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and counterfeit prescription pills. The exact cause of each death will not be known until toxicology results become available, which often takes months, Hall said.

People who are seeking help for themselves or for a loved one struggling with substance use are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Behavioral Health Resource Center at 262-764-8555. More information about the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition and its work is available online.

