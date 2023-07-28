Kenosha County suspected overdose deaths, 5 in less than a week

The Kenosha County medical examiner is putting out a warning after five people died of suspected drug overdoses in less than a week.

All the victims were over 50 years old, and each death happened east of I-94. There was one death last Friday, one Sunday and three Wednesday, July 26.

The medical examiner said they are still investigating whether it was some sort of bad batch and exactly what drugs were involved.

Toxicology tests are pending to see whether the latest overdoses were opioid related or involved the powerful tranquilizer xylazine – or "Tranq."

"It’s scary out there, but we want people to know that recovery is possible and that there are resources available," said Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patty Hall. "We want people to be healthy and live long and productive lives and be safe."

Fentanyl test strips vending machine

In 2022, there were 57 confirmed overdose deaths in Kenosha County, tying a record set in 2017.

The medical examiner said a majority of overdoses are being seen in people in the 30-60 year age range.

As the latest deaths are brought to the forefront, clinics like Vivent Health want people to know help is out there.

"Each one of these deaths is a tragedy, and unfortunately they are all in some way, shape or form preventable," said Bill Keeton with Vivent Health.

Kenosha County agencies, as well as Vivent Health, offer free fentanyl test strips. They also offer NARCAN and naloxone, which reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, as well as training on how to administer those medications.